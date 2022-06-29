We Analyzed the Future Direction of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), Here is What We Found

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went down by -9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.57. The company’s stock price has collected -13.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 0.92.

QUOT currently public float of 87.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 1.04M shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went down by -13.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.90% and a quarterly performance of -51.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Quotient Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of -45.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to QUOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

QUOT Trading at -26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT fell by -13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw -55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from GESSOW ANDREW J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, GESSOW ANDREW J now owns 335,108 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $102,000 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD ROBERT A, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 20,336 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that MCDONALD ROBERT A is holding 95,847 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.