We Analyzed the Future Direction of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), Here is What We Found

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.11, which is $7.08 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 80.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.41M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.01% and a quarterly performance of -24.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.55% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PUMP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PUMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

PUMP Trading at -20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from WILSON NEWTON W III, who sale 15,791 shares at the price of $13.37 back on Jun 10. After this action, WILSON NEWTON W III now owns 23,687 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $211,126 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 40,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 204,111 shares at $555,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.