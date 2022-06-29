We Analyzed the Future Direction of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR), Here is What We Found

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) went up by 6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ :BNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.93, which is $10.89 above the current price. BNR currently public float of 71.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNR was 642.11K shares.

BNR’s Market Performance

BNR stocks went up by 13.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.10% and a quarterly performance of -74.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Burning Rock Biotech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.42% for BNR stocks with a simple moving average of -75.37% for the last 200 days.

BNR Trading at -33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNR rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Burning Rock Biotech Limited saw -74.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.94 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burning Rock Biotech Limited stands at -156.87. Equity return is now at value -45.90, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.