The Chart for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.47. The company’s stock price has collected 14.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ :ETNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for 89bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.13, which is $23.97 above the current price. ETNB currently public float of 20.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETNB was 285.43K shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB stocks went up by 14.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.79% and a quarterly performance of -10.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.55% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for ETNB stocks with a simple moving average of -62.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw -72.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Waisbourd Ram, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Feb 01. After this action, Waisbourd Ram now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $39,900 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $6.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 45,845 shares at $15,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -62.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.