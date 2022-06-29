Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Just Got Our Attention

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Six Flags Stock Is Rising on a Jump in Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.08, which is $23.57 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 85.29M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 2.30M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 11.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.08% and a quarterly performance of -45.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.36% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -39.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SIX, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SIX Trading at -24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.33. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 1,325 shares at the price of $23.82 back on Jun 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 30,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $31,562 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $22.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 28,675 shares at $22,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.60 for the present operating margin

+40.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.