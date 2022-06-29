Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.71. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Pure Storage Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE :PSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Pure Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PSTG currently public float of 277.94M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTG was 4.09M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.18% and a quarterly performance of -27.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Pure Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.25% for PSTG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PSTG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

PSTG Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Singh Ajay, who sale 36,338 shares at the price of $34.39 back on Mar 23. After this action, Singh Ajay now owns 378,654 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $1,249,591 using the latest closing price.

Brown Andrew William Fraser, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 11,564 shares at $35.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Brown Andrew William Fraser is holding 58,988 shares at $407,048 based on the most recent closing price.