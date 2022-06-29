Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.58. The company’s stock price has collected 30.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $10.39 above the current price. CRDF currently public float of 40.22M and currently shorts hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 941.29K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 30.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.00% and a quarterly performance of -7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.19% for Cardiff Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.19% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of -43.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CRDF, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

CRDF Trading at 49.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares surge +75.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +30.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw -62.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Sep 21. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 494,811 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

Levine James E., the Chief Financial Officer of Cardiff Oncology Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $6.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Levine James E. is holding 30,000 shares at $194,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -23.80 for asset returns.