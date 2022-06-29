Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.91. The company’s stock price has collected 15.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/21 that Microsoft, Las Vegas Sands, AMC: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.39, which is $4.66 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 424.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 2.83M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went up by 15.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.57% and a quarterly performance of 13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Yum China Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.23% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

YUMC Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Yuen Aiken, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, Yuen Aiken now owns 4,468 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $81,385 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+13.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.