Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Akouos Inc. (AKUS)?

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) went up by 43.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s stock price has collected 37.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ :AKUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Akouos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.50, which is $13.5 above the current price. AKUS currently public float of 34.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKUS was 195.11K shares.

AKUS’s Market Performance

AKUS stocks went up by 37.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.76% for Akouos Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.83% for AKUS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKUS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKUS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKUS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AKUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKUS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

AKUS Trading at 108.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.51%, as shares surge +91.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKUS rose by +59.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Akouos Inc. saw -42.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKUS

Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.