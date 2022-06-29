Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VTNR currently public float of 49.60M and currently shorts hold a 30.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 5.50M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of 31.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.26% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of 62.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

VTNR Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares sank -17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 165.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Phillips David L, who sale 99,621 shares at the price of $16.33 back on Jun 03. After this action, Phillips David L now owns 0 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $1,626,811 using the latest closing price.

Phillips David L, the Director of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 33,207 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Phillips David L is holding 96,621 shares at $514,708 based on the most recent closing price.