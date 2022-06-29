Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Kyndryl Shares Swoon on Fear It Faces Huge Liability in Lawsuit Against IBM

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $8.04 above the current price. KD currently public float of 204.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KD was 2.59M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

KD stocks went up by 8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.55% and a quarterly performance of -22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for KD stocks with a simple moving average of -36.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

KD Trading at -13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +8.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw -44.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 380,000 shares at the price of $12.20 back on May 24. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 22,307,055 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $4,636,000 using the latest closing price.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE, the 10% Owner of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., sale 22,301,536 shares at $13.95 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE is holding 22,301,536 shares at $311,106,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Equity return is now at value -52.80, with -16.50 for asset returns.