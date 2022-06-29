Here’s Our Rant About LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) went down by -6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.60, which is $15.25 above the current price. RAMP currently public float of 66.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAMP was 890.79K shares.

RAMP’s Market Performance

RAMP stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.44% and a quarterly performance of -27.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.98% for RAMP stocks with a simple moving average of -34.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $48 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAMP reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for RAMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to RAMP, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

RAMP Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw -42.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Howe Scott E, who sale 54,204 shares at the price of $30.40 back on May 04. After this action, Howe Scott E now owns 720,542 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $1,647,968 using the latest closing price.

Howe Scott E, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $30.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Howe Scott E is holding 720,542 shares at $1,699,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.12 for the present operating margin

+72.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -6.40. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.