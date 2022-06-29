Here’s Our Rant About HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE :DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.55.

DINO currently public float of 162.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DINO was 2.32M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of 22.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for HF Sinclair Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.05% for DINO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $56 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

DINO Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.45. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 44.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Creery Thomas G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $53.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, Creery Thomas G now owns 138,522 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $532,500 using the latest closing price.

Creery Thomas G, the President, Renewables of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Creery Thomas G is holding 148,522 shares at $524,100 based on the most recent closing price.