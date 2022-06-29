Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fisker Inc. (FSR)?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/22 that Reservations for Fisker’s Ocean SUV Gain Momentum and Top 40,000

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSR is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is $8.64 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 159.38M and currently shorts hold a 32.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 6.35M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly performance of -27.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of -33.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $13 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -42.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $10.30 back on Mar 14. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 6,850 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $77,250 using the latest closing price.

Zuklie Mitchell, the Director of Fisker Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Zuklie Mitchell is holding 80,226 shares at $56,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310615.09 for the present operating margin

-3072.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -444661.32. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.98.