Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 21.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $2.63, which is $2.19 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 13.82M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went up by 21.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.31% and a quarterly performance of -77.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.13% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -82.89% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at -32.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.24%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT rose by +21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4200. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -82.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.