Can Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Remain Competitive?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Grain Traders’ Profits Rise as Ukraine War Tightens Global Food Supply

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $21.84 above the current price. ADM currently public float of 559.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 4.06M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.95% and a quarterly performance of -17.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.62% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADM, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

ADM Trading at -12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.52. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Luthar Vikram, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $89.59 back on Jun 07. After this action, Luthar Vikram now owns 72,302 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $671,925 using the latest closing price.

Luthar Vikram, the Chief Financial Officer of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, purchase 5 shares at $84.97 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Luthar Vikram is holding 40,336 shares at $425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.