We Analyzed the Future Direction of Clene Inc. (CLNN), Here is What We Found

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) went up by 6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.82. The company’s stock price has collected 30.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ :CLNN) Right Now?

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNN is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Clene Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $11.4 above the current price. CLNN currently public float of 19.71M and currently shorts hold a 16.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNN was 215.02K shares.

CLNN’s Market Performance

CLNN stocks went up by 30.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.36% and a quarterly performance of 2.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.65% for Clene Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.01% for CLNN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $10 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CLNN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

CLNN Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.13%, as shares surge +40.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN rose by +30.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Clene Inc. saw -24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 74,610 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jun 17. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 2,422,397 shares of Clene Inc., valued at $187,271 using the latest closing price.

MATLIN DAVID J, the Director of Clene Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that MATLIN DAVID J is holding 2,347,787 shares at $187,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6912.59 for the present operating margin

-64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc. stands at -1347.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.