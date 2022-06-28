Wall Street Pummels Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) After Recent Earnings Report

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/20 that Hong Kong Wins More Listings of U.S.-Traded Chinese Firms

Is It Worth Investing in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ :HTHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huazhu Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HTHT currently public float of 181.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTHT was 1.64M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stocks went up by 15.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.03% and a quarterly performance of 11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Huazhu Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.22% for HTHT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HTHT, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

HTHT Trading at 23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, Huazhu Group Limited saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.