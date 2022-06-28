Wall Street Pummels Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) After Recent Earnings Report

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) went down by -8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EVLV) Right Now?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33, which is $2.56 above the current price. EVLV currently public float of 106.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVLV was 1.01M shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV stocks went down by -10.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of 24.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.24% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.09% for EVLV stocks with a simple moving average of -28.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

EVLV Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -34.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Jun 16. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 230,919 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $25,440 using the latest closing price.

DeRosa Anthony John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that DeRosa Anthony John is holding 0 shares at $31,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.29 for the present operating margin

+28.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -45.83. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.69.