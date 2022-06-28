Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) went up by 11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 33.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :CEAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEAD is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CEA Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CEAD was 1.56M shares.

CEAD’s Market Performance

CEAD stocks went up by 33.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.52% and a quarterly performance of -49.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.64% for CEA Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.22% for CEAD stocks with a simple moving average of -71.45% for the last 200 days.

CEAD Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.36%, as shares surge +17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1703. In addition, CEA Industries Inc. saw -72.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Equity return is now at value -188.40, with -45.80 for asset returns.