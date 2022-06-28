Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Overstock Stock Falls on Earnings Miss and Customer Departures

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.68.

OSTK currently public float of 42.26M and currently shorts hold a 21.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 1.75M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went up by 2.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.17% and a quarterly performance of -35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Overstock.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -47.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $111. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OSTK, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

OSTK Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.79. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Nickle Eric Glen, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $40.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Nickle Eric Glen now owns 12,979 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $40,026 using the latest closing price.

Dalton Krista, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Overstock.com Inc., sale 8,036 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Dalton Krista is holding 7,292 shares at $350,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +5.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.