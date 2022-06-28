Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.06. ONCY currently public float of 56.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 124.71K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly performance of -36.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of -39.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

ONCY Trading at -16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0242. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.69.