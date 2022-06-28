New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s stock price has collected 14.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/21 that A Mortgage Stock With Room to Grow

Is It Worth Investing in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE :NRZ) Right Now?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRZ is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.68, which is $2.75 above the current price. NRZ currently public float of 464.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRZ was 6.73M shares.

NRZ’s Market Performance

NRZ stocks went up by 14.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.48% and a quarterly performance of -8.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for New Residential Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for NRZ stocks with a simple moving average of -8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NRZ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NRZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NRZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NRZ, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

NRZ Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRZ rose by +14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, New Residential Investment Corp. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRZ starting from MCGINNIS ROBERT, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.18 back on Nov 23. After this action, MCGINNIS ROBERT now owns 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment Corp., valued at $100,726 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+88.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Residential Investment Corp. stands at +26.66.