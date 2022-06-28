Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) – News Heater
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went up by 7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected 50.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.14, which is $2.55 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 151.88M and currently shorts hold a 9.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 4.42M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 50.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 198.73% and a quarterly performance of 58.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.32% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.07% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -35.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 92.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +160.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +50.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7385. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -27.81 for the present operating margin
  • +66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

