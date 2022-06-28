Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Weber Inc. (WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) went down by -13.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/22 that Weber Stock Is Sliding. Supply Chain Woes Hurt Sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Weber Inc. (NYSE :WEBR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Weber Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.79, which is -$0.24 below the current price. WEBR currently public float of 42.62M and currently shorts hold a 23.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEBR was 692.25K shares.

WEBR’s Market Performance

WEBR stocks went up by 4.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.88% and a quarterly performance of -18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Weber Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for WEBR stocks with a simple moving average of -29.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WEBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEBR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for WEBR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEBR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

WEBR Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEBR rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Weber Inc. saw -36.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEBR starting from Herr Hans-Jurgen, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.73 back on May 31. After this action, Herr Hans-Jurgen now owns 376,540 shares of Weber Inc., valued at $386,265 using the latest closing price.

Scherzinger Chris M., the Chief Executive Officer of Weber Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Scherzinger Chris M. is holding 90,049 shares at $199,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.54 for the present operating margin

+40.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weber Inc. stands at -0.34. Equity return is now at value 106.40, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.