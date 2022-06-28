Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) went up by 33.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected 119.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :VEDU) Right Now?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.15 x from its present earnings ratio.

VEDU currently public float of 7.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEDU was 4.50M shares.

VEDU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.36% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 89.42% for VEDU stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

VEDU Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.41%, as shares surge +71.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU rose by +119.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4300. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw -89.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.