Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) a Keeper?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/22 that Plains All American to Settle Class-Action Suit Over 2015 California Pipeline Spill

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ :PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.10, which is $3.68 above the current price. PAA currently public float of 456.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 5.30M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went up by 4.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly performance of -10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.58% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAA, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PAA Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.71 for the present operating margin

+5.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.