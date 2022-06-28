Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NIKE Inc. (NKE)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Nike Stock Is Rising. Earnings Beat Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE :NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for NIKE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $151.36, which is $40.5 above the current price. NKE currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKE was 6.86M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE stocks went up by 2.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.13% and a quarterly performance of -17.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for NIKE Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.58% for NKE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $140 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NKE, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

NKE Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.48. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Friend Matthew, who sale 9,032 shares at the price of $110.52 back on Jun 13. After this action, Friend Matthew now owns 51,581 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $998,217 using the latest closing price.

Campion Andrew, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of NIKE Inc., sale 14,203 shares at $120.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Campion Andrew is holding 73,795 shares at $1,713,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.03 for the present operating margin

+44.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.87. The total capital return value is set at 30.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.18. Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 100.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 33.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.