Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) went up by 34.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ :GRAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Graybug Vision Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GRAY currently public float of 19.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAY was 38.80K shares.

GRAY’s Market Performance

GRAY stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.39% and a quarterly performance of -36.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Graybug Vision Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.35% for GRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -40.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GRAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GRAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRAY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

GRAY Trading at 19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAY rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8940. In addition, Graybug Vision Inc. saw -54.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAY starting from BREUIL ROBERT S, who sale 2,188 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Mar 31. After this action, BREUIL ROBERT S now owns 20,529 shares of Graybug Vision Inc., valued at $2,735 using the latest closing price.

BREUIL ROBERT S, the Chief Financial Officer of Graybug Vision Inc., sale 7,283 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that BREUIL ROBERT S is holding 12,717 shares at $25,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAY

Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -47.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.53.