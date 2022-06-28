Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 14.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s stock price has collected 30.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ :ALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALT is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Altimmune Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.14, which is $11.39 above the current price. ALT currently public float of 40.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALT was 1.17M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT stocks went up by 30.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 154.33% and a quarterly performance of 83.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.98% for Altimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.93% for ALT stocks with a simple moving average of 36.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at 103.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares surge +141.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +30.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw 28.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Drutz David, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Drutz David now owns 20,012 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $8,000 using the latest closing price.

Drutz David, the Director of Altimmune Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Drutz David is holding 19,012 shares at $5,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1937.35 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altimmune Inc. stands at -2201.43. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.