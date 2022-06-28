A Lesson to Learn: QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s stock price has collected 7.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

QS currently public float of 273.92M and currently shorts hold a 17.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 8.17M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went up by 7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.49% and a quarterly performance of -44.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.07% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of -51.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

QS Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -56.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Prinz Fritz, who sale 155,600 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Jun 08. After this action, Prinz Fritz now owns 32,160 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $1,869,892 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 46,285 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 475,958 shares at $566,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 47.81.