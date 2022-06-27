We Analyzed the Future Direction of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), Here is What We Found

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) went down by -30.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s stock price has collected -12.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ :CAMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMP is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CalAmp Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $4.76 above the current price. CAMP currently public float of 34.29M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMP was 278.14K shares.

CAMP’s Market Performance

CAMP stocks went down by -12.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.15% and a quarterly performance of -31.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for CalAmp Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.11% for CAMP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for CAMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CAMP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

CAMP Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw -29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from GARDNER JEFFERY R, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Jan 24. After this action, GARDNER JEFFERY R now owns 258,251 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $128,400 using the latest closing price.

BINDER KURTIS JOSEPH, the Chief Financial Officer of CalAmp Corp., purchase 13,500 shares at $5.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that BINDER KURTIS JOSEPH is holding 177,718 shares at $72,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -10.53. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.