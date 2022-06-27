The Chart for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) went up by 12.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.53. The company’s stock price has collected 24.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that Carnival Stock Surges as Second-Quarter Revenue Rises Sharply

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $9.77 above the current price. CCL currently public float of 898.72M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 39.84M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went up by 24.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.74% and a quarterly performance of -41.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.20% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of -44.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

CCL Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw -46.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on May 25. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 870,950 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,175,500 using the latest closing price.

DONALD ARNOLD W, the President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 95,796 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that DONALD ARNOLD W is holding 366,527 shares at $1,827,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.14 for the present operating margin

-230.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -497.96. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.