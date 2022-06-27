Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (PSNY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY) went down by -11.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 45.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ :PSNY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

Today, the average trading volume of PSNY was 3.76M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY stocks went up by 45.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.70% and a quarterly performance of 12.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.76% for PSNY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

PSNY Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.28%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -11.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.