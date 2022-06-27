Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Insurance Broker’s Stock Is Halted as IPO Surges 1,150%

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 156.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.62, which is $5.92 above the current price. SHLS currently public float of 110.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 2.98M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.85% and a quarterly performance of -17.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHLS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Daul Ty P., who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $17.60 back on Jun 16. After this action, Daul Ty P. now owns 28,591 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 4,940 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 84,809 shares at $74,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.