Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) went up by 10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s stock price has collected 33.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ :PYCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Paycor HCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.21, which is $4.31 above the current price. PYCR currently public float of 174.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYCR was 421.45K shares.

PYCR’s Market Performance

PYCR stocks went up by 33.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.38% and a quarterly performance of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Paycor HCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.22% for PYCR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYCR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PYCR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYCR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

PYCR Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR rose by +33.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.54. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from MILLER SCOTT DAVID, who purchase 3,340 shares at the price of $22.36 back on Jun 14. After this action, MILLER SCOTT DAVID now owns 13,231 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $74,681 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $28.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 9,891 shares at $72,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.18 for the present operating margin

+32.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.47. The total capital return value is set at -7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.20. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.29. Total debt to assets is 2.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.