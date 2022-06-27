Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) went down by -28.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected -11.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :JCSE) Right Now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JCSE currently public float of 3.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCSE was 383.97K shares.

JCSE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.65% for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for JCSE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

JCSE Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.13%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE fell by -11.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.58. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at +0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.