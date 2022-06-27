Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/22 that Conan O’Brien’s Podcast Company Sells to SiriusXM in Deal Valued Around $150 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17, which is $1.09 above the current price. SIRI currently public float of 704.30M and currently shorts hold a 27.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 18.81M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

SIRI Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from HOLDEN JAMES P, who sale 56,233 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Mar 18. After this action, HOLDEN JAMES P now owns 294,216 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $349,207 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 12,365 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 412,968 shares at $76,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.40 for the present operating margin

+44.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +15.11. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.