Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)?

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s stock price has collected 89.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLVS is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.3 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CLVS was 15.53M shares.

CLVS’s Market Performance

CLVS stocks went up by 89.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 169.80% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.23% for Clovis Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 90.56% for CLVS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CLVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Underperform” to CLVS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

CLVS Trading at 32.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.21%, as shares surge +153.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVS rose by +89.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9437. In addition, Clovis Oncology Inc. saw -37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVS starting from Rolfe Lindsey, who sale 2,650 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rolfe Lindsey now owns 103,016 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc., valued at $1,703 using the latest closing price.

Harding Thomas C., the of Clovis Oncology Inc., sale 218 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Harding Thomas C. is holding 3,225 shares at $140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.09 for the present operating margin

+73.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at -177.82. Equity return is now at value 101.90, with -51.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.