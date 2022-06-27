Is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) a Keeper?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went down by -7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s stock price has collected 13.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

AKBA currently public float of 179.20M and currently shorts hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKBA was 12.52M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA stocks went up by 13.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.02% and a quarterly performance of -85.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.19% for AKBA stocks with a simple moving average of -80.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

AKBA Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3751. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from GILMAN STEVEN C, who sale 4,567 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Jun 03. After this action, GILMAN STEVEN C now owns 43,430 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,653 using the latest closing price.

Butler John P., the CEO and President of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 53,973 shares at $2.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Butler John P. is holding 1,403,247 shares at $117,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.23 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -132.43. Equity return is now at value -266.10, with -48.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.