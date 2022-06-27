Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) went down by -14.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s stock price has collected -9.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ :MYPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MYPS currently public float of 78.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYPS was 628.85K shares.

MYPS’s Market Performance

MYPS stocks went down by -9.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.41% and a quarterly performance of 19.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.48% for MYPS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MYPS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MYPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5.25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

MYPS Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS fell by -20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. saw 37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from PASCAL ANDREW S, who purchase 9,600 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 21. After this action, PASCAL ANDREW S now owns 392,800 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., valued at $60,448 using the latest closing price.

PASCAL ANDREW S, the Chairman and CEO of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., purchase 11,200 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that PASCAL ANDREW S is holding 383,200 shares at $61,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.10 for asset returns.