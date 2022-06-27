Here’s Our Rant About Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB)

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) went down by -12.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ :LAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAB is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Standard BioTools Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. LAB currently public float of 75.48M and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAB was 998.67K shares.

LAB’s Market Performance

LAB stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.26% and a quarterly performance of -53.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.23% for Standard BioTools Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.82% for LAB stocks with a simple moving average of -54.68% for the last 200 days.

LAB Trading at -25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8815. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc. saw -55.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Caligan Partners LP, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Jun 13. After this action, Caligan Partners LP now owns 10,523,188 shares of Standard BioTools Inc., valued at $170,000 using the latest closing price.

Caligan Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Standard BioTools Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Caligan Partners LP is holding 10,423,188 shares at $495,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.66 for the present operating margin

+53.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc. stands at -45.36. Equity return is now at value -143.40, with -41.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.