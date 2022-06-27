Here’s Our Rant About Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) went up by 15.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.16. The company’s stock price has collected 21.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ :CPTN) Right Now?

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.63 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CPTN currently public float of 55.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPTN was 674.33K shares.

CPTN’s Market Performance

CPTN stocks went up by 21.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.69% and a quarterly performance of -61.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.31% for Cepton Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for CPTN stocks with a simple moving average of -79.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPTN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CPTN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CPTN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPTN reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CPTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CPTN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CPTN Trading at -34.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -35.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN rose by +21.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -84.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.