Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) went up by 15.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HMTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMTV is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$0.89 below the current price. HMTV currently public float of 18.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMTV was 281.44K shares.

HMTV’s Market Performance

HMTV stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of 35.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.16% for HMTV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HMTV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HMTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMTV reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for HMTV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2017.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to HMTV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

HMTV Trading at 34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMTV rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMTV starting from Fine Capital Partners, L.P., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.72 back on May 06. After this action, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. now owns 3,415,930 shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc., valued at $55,758 using the latest closing price.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of Hemisphere Media Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. is holding 3,400,930 shares at $47,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.00 for the present operating margin

+56.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. stands at +5.65. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.