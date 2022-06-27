Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) went up by 17.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected 24.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE :HBB) Right Now?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBB is at 0.86.

HBB currently public float of 5.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBB was 46.14K shares.

HBB’s Market Performance

HBB stocks went up by 24.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.47% and a quarterly performance of 16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.49% for HBB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.98% for the last 200 days.

HBB Trading at 24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares surge +24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBB rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company saw -11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBB starting from TREPP GREGORY H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.99 back on May 09. After this action, TREPP GREGORY H now owns 193,187 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, valued at $99,900 using the latest closing price.

Furlow Paul Dwinelle, the Director of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, purchase 8,500 shares at $11.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Furlow Paul Dwinelle is holding 40,192 shares at $95,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBB

Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 6.90 for asset returns.