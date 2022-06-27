Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ambev S.A. (ABEV)? – News Heater
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ambev S.A. (ABEV)?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.53. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE :ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ambev S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.56, which is $0.58 above the current price. ABEV currently public float of 4.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEV was 29.04M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -11.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.53% for ABEV stocks with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ABEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABEV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEV reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ABEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ABEV, setting the target price at $2.60 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +22.64 for the present operating margin
  • +48.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +17.39. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

