Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) went down by -20.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.54. The company’s stock price has collected -8.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CRVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $5.51 above the current price. CRVS currently public float of 41.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRVS was 250.59K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stocks went down by -8.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.03% and a quarterly performance of -47.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.23% for CRVS stocks with a simple moving average of -66.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRVS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CRVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRVS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

CRVS Trading at -25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.08%, as shares sank -12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0320. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -63.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from MILLER RICHARD A MD, who purchase 890 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 06. After this action, MILLER RICHARD A MD now owns 1,339,405 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $899 using the latest closing price.

MILLER RICHARD A MD, the President and CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MILLER RICHARD A MD is holding 1,338,515 shares at $4,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -36.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.36.