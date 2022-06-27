Can Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Remain Competitive?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Romeo Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.80, which is $4.87 above the current price. RMO currently public float of 125.22M and currently shorts hold a 24.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 7.01M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went up by 12.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.15% and a quarterly performance of -65.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.18% for Romeo Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.58% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of -80.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RMO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RMO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RMO Trading at -41.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares sank -35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6405. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -85.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMO starting from BORGWARNER INC, who sale 1,654,954 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, BORGWARNER INC now owns 11,905,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc., valued at $2,834,274 using the latest closing price.

BORGWARNER INC, the 10% Owner of Romeo Power Inc., sale 1,420,046 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that BORGWARNER INC is holding 13,559,954 shares at $2,561,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-698.02 for the present operating margin

-127.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Romeo Power Inc. stands at +59.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.