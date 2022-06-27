Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Just Got Our Attention

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) went up by 4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 15.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATOS is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $4.58 above the current price. ATOS currently public float of 126.57M and currently shorts hold a 12.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATOS was 1.60M shares.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS stocks went up by 15.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.92% and a quarterly performance of -23.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.10% for ATOS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at 14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0504. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOS starting from WEAVER GREGORY L, who sale 107,497 shares at the price of $5.58 back on Jul 02. After this action, WEAVER GREGORY L now owns 0 shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc., valued at $599,833 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.18.