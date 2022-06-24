We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), Here is What We Found

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 13.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s stock price has collected 18.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is at 1.53.

OCUL currently public float of 76.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUL was 691.64K shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL stocks went up by 18.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.35% and a quarterly performance of -19.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.40% for OCUL stocks with a simple moving average of -32.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

OCUL Trading at 16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +35.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +18.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw -39.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from SUMMER ROAD LLC, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Feb 23. After this action, SUMMER ROAD LLC now owns 5,944,761 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $47,986 using the latest closing price.

SUMMER ROAD LLC, the 10% Owner of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that SUMMER ROAD LLC is holding 5,934,761 shares at $199,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.30 for the present operating margin

+89.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -15.06. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.